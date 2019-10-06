0 Abandoned buildings off Lamar Ave. have new look thanks to "Paint Memphis"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Abandoned buildings off Lamar Avenue have a new look thanks to "Paint Memphis."

Hundreds of artists painted inside and outside buildings like the historic Lamar Theatre Saturday evening. Many of the buildings being painted were abandoned at one point, but they have a new owner and they plan on reopening it to become a community outreach center for music and art.

"These vacant buildings aren't doing anybody any favors, so the more activity we can get the better," Lexi Perkins said.

Perkins is creating her masterpiece inside a former biker bar. She is one of hundreds of artists giving a makeover to buildings off Lamar Avenue.

"When you can lift it with something as simple as paint just by bringing people out to look at it, I think it does a lot of good," Perkins told FOX13 News.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

A new owner will turn it into a creative space for children and adults to learn about art and music. Farther down the street, the 93-year-old Lamar Theater will also hold events.

"By exposing them to music, art, movement and indoor and outdoor activities and things that are positive, I see no end in sight of benefits," Aaron James, building owner said.

A great opportunity for artists across the country and for Memphians wanting to revive the area

"That strip of street was kind of scary. No one ever went there, and it was kind of scary, but now its colorful with motivating murals all over," James said. "I think it's awesome."

The building owner told FOX13 they plan on opening the space at the end of the year.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.