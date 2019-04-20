  • Above average highs and dry skies expected for today

    Tracking cool morning temperatures under sunny skies
    •    Today will be breezy with highs topping out in the upper 60s
    •    Easter Sunday will start at 50 with highs in the upper 70s
    •    Above average highs and dry skies expected through Tuesday
    •    Showers arrive Wednesday with a few storms possible on Thursday
    •    Watch the video above for the latest on your Easter weekend forecast!
     

