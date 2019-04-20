Above average highs and dry skies expected for today

• Tracking cool morning temperatures under sunny skies
• Today will be breezy with highs topping out in the upper 60s
• Easter Sunday will start at 50 with highs in the upper 70s
• Above average highs and dry skies expected through Tuesday
• Showers arrive Wednesday with a few storms possible on Thursday
• Watch the video above for the latest on your Easter weekend forecast!
