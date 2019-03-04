0 Accused I-240 shooter found with loaded gun on UofM campus, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man wanted in connection to a June 2018 road rage shooting is behind bars, after being found with a loaded gun on the University of Memphis campus.

Anthony Holmes -- who also goes by David Johnson -- is booked in the Shelby County jail. He's charged with carrying a weapon on school property, possession of a handgun during a felony, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and three counts of attempted murder.

The weapon on school property charge stems from an incident this weekend.

University of Memphis police said a man, who identified himself as "David Johnson," was asleep in his car on the South campus when they noticed a pistol tucked inside the right side of his pants.

Investigators confirmed that the gun was loaded at the time of the incident.

Officers disarmed Johnson and placed him under arrest. However, they could not verify his identity.

That is because David Johnson is not his real name. It is Anthony Holmes.

Both the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed the two names belong to the same man, one being his real name and the other being an alias.

Holmes, according to Memphis police, was wanted in connection to a June 2018 road rage shooting on I-240 near Airways Boulevard.

The victim in that case was driving on Prescott Avenue near I-240 when he was involved in the road rage incident. After the incident, a man driving a black vehicle followed the victim on I-240 and shot at the victim's car as they were approaching Airways.

Police said the victim's vehicle was hit twice. Three people were inside the car, and one of them was injured.

Surveillance video identified the men that were involved in the road rage incident. Investigators showed the victims a six-person photo lineup, and Holmes was identified as the person who shot into their car.

There was a warrant out for Holmes' arrest for nearly eight months until he was arrested on the University of Memphis campus.

A criminal history check showed Holmes pleaded guilty and was convicted on a felony charge of voluntary manslaughter in Shelby County in 2011. He was sentenced to 10 years.

