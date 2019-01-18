Accused murderer added to TBI's top ten most wanted list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An accused murderer has been added to the TBI's top ten most wanted list.
James David Robinson, 42, is wanted for multiple warrants in Hamilton County.
He's facing first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, interference with a 911 call, false imprisonment and criminal conspiracy charges.
Investigators said Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous.
Robinson has brown hair and blue eyes, 5' 9", and weighs 150 lbs.
You could receive a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest. If you've seen him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
