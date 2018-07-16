Accused murderer seen on Facebook Live arrested

The man who was wanted for shooting and killing a man in Whitehaven has been booked in jail on First Degree Murder charges.
Shelby County jail log said Diedrich Coleman was booked into jail on Monday morning.
Rico Ross was killed after being shot on the 4500 block of Sumner Wells Drive on June 27. He was visiting family and friends from out of town.
He was fighting for his life when he was taken to Regional One, but he died before reaching doctors.
MPD issued a warrant for the arrest of Diedrich Coleman shortly after the murder.
Ross' family told FOX13 Coleman was taunting them on social media. FOX13 found Coleman's Facebook page early one morning and he was broadcasting live.
MPD issued a warrant for his arrest and he was added to the Mid-South's Most Wanted.
According to police, Coleman fired multiple gunshots after the lost a dice game.
