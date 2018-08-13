Accused rapist found in Memphis after escaping Arkansas mental hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Authorities say a patient accused of rape who escaped from the Arkansas State Hospital over the weekend has been captured.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Pregnant woman killed by boyfriend, horrific 911 call released
- Hundreds of indictments dismissed after grand jury leader failed to follow procedure
- FOX13 puts bulletproof backpacks to the test at local gun range
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Arkansas State Hospital Police Perry Wyse said Monday that 34-year-old James Barrett was captured in Memphis, Tennessee by U.S. Marshals.
Barrett was at the hospital for evaluation and treatment as he awaits trial on a rape charge in Faulkner County.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}