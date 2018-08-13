  • Accused rapist found in Memphis after escaping Arkansas mental hospital

    By: AP

    Updated:

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Authorities say a patient accused of rape who escaped from the Arkansas State Hospital over the weekend has been captured.

    Arkansas State Hospital Police Perry Wyse said Monday that 34-year-old James Barrett was captured in Memphis, Tennessee by U.S. Marshals.

    Barrett was at the hospital for evaluation and treatment as he awaits trial on a rape charge in Faulkner County.

