Accused Waffle House shooter indicted on 17 charges, including 1st degree murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The man accused of killing four people and injuring others at a Waffle House has been indicted on 17 charges, including four charges of first-degree murder.
Travis Reinking is accused of killing four people in the Antioch restaurant shooting on April 22, 2018.
>>Who is James Shaw Jr., the man who disarmed the Waffle House shooter?
He was previously charged with four counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder and unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony.
Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; De'Ebony Groves, 21, of Gallatin; and Akilah Dasilva, 23, of Antioch, were killed in the shooting.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
