BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. - A Mississippi man has gone viral after helping an elderly man bury his dog.
It all started with an older gentleman entering Cleveland's Ace Hardware looking for a shovel.
The older man started to tell Sam, the young man working at the hardware store, that he was diagnosed with cancer. He also told him that he was looking for shovel to bury his dog of 15 years.
After hearing his heartbreaking story, Sam went to the veteran’s house and buried his dog for him.
The hardware store released a statement on Facebook saying, "We have an excellent staff and good-hearted people that work for us and go out of their way to make sure our customers are taken care of."
