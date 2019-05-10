0 ACLU files suit against state of Tennessee over voter registration law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The ACLU is suing the State of Tennessee over its new, controversial voter registration law. Last week, Governor Bill Lee signed the bill into law.

However, some voter registration groups are calling this a form of voter suppression. The new law would put new mandates on voter registration groups in Tennessee.

ACLU and several other civil rights groups look to make their case, arguing the new law will only hurt voter turnout among minorities.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“We’ve been plagued by issues of low voter turnout in the city of Memphis for many years,” said Paul Garner of the Mid-South Peace and Justice Center.

The Mid-South Peace and Justice Center is also listed as a plaintiff in the suit.

“We need to be looking at ways to make it easier for people to participate in our democratic system. Not harder,” Garner said.

The recently signed law would create new penalties for registration organizations who are not aligned with new requirements when it comes to registering voters. Groups could face fines if too many incomplete applications are submitted.

It is among a series of new infractions that Garner believes threatens the Democratic process.

“We could incur fines that could essentially put us out of business and for organizations smaller than ours that could be a death sentence for our organizing efforts,” Garner said.

In 2018, Tennessee ranked No. 44 in voter registration.

That year, a study out of Northern Illinois University ranked Tennessee as the 4th hardest state to vote in. Only ahead of three other states.

Garner thinks for this system to work properly, everyone needs an equal shot at casting their votes.

“If we want people in office who represent our communities, we need as many people in office as possible. This is just the state telling us they’re going to make it harder,” Garner said.

FOX13 reached out to the state about this lawsuit. They declined to comment on the pending litigation.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.