0 ACLU moves to stop new voter registration law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed a Friday motion to stop the law it says puts too many requirements on community voter registration.

It said the restrictions have the potential to suppress the black vote by making it harder to register.

Lawmakers who support the law think this is a way to crack down on signing up voters the wrong way.

Here are some the legislation restrictions read as:

The legislation aims to require person(s) or groups leading voter registration drives to undergo training.

Under the new law, registration forms must be turned in 10 days after the voter registration drive.

The bill doesn't allow people to conduct voter registration drives by using quotas based on sign-ups.

The law also said the state can punish groups with a ‘Class 1' violation for turning in more than 100 incomplete voter registration forms that's punishable up to $2,000 and if 500 or more incomplete voter applications are turned it bumped to a ‘Class 2' offense up to a $10,000 fine.

The ACLU released a statement saying,

"Civic-minded groups like our clients should be able to help community members register to vote without the threat of being charged with a crime or slapped with an exorbitant fine. While this case works its way through the system and we prove in court why this law is unfair and unconstitutional, our clients should be able to help as many Tennesseans as they can gain access to the ballot box."

House Bill 1059 was signed by Governor Bill Lee in May and is expected to go into effect October 1.

FOX13 did reach out to the governor office concerning this opposition and have not heard back yet.



