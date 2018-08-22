0 ACLU, MPD trial continues Wednesday; one man targeted says he wants an apology from police

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings returns to the witness stand tomorrow in the federal trial about police surveillance.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee accused Memphis police of illegally monitoring activists to stifle their free speech and protests.

One person who the police targeted said he doesn't know why and wants an apology.

Memphis native, community activist, former candidate for mayor and University of Memphis basketball player Detric Golden is leaving Memphis for Dallas.

"Dallas is a big city. It is a beautiful city,” said Golden. "I think it is time for a new beginning for the Golden family."

Golden is one of many people listed in a diagram entered as evidence by MPD in the trial.

Attorneys for the City of Memphis argue such monitoring was done for public safety after the threats against police officers became common nationwide.

Golden said he should have not been on any list.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"I don't know what I have done to warrant being on this list,” he said. “I thought I was a great citizen for this city."

The diagram connects Golden to activists the police arrested.

Golden told FOX 13 he interacted with them through his nonprofit work. Surveillance has him at the protest at the bridge, the town hall meeting that followed the next day, the protest at Graceland where he tried to intervene and a back-to-school supply drive he sponsors.

"Every year I give away backpacks to the kids and underprivileged moms,” Golden told FOX13.

Golden said he had no idea police were monitoring him. He said he committed no crime considered the diagram “some type of drug type sheet, illegal ring or something."

"I just want a public apology from them saying it was wrong to put my name on this, an error on their end and we can move on. Both sides," Golden said.

FOX13 emailed both the mayor’s office and Memphis police to ask if either would an issue an apology to Golden. Neither has responded.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.