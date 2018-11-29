0 Acting U.S. Attorney General stops in Memphis, announces program to fight gun crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The acting U.S. Attorney General stopped in Memphis Wednesday to announce a new program to fight gun crime.

FOX13 pushed for answers after a brief public announcement by Matthew Whitaker, the acting USAG.

He was in town to announce a new plan to fight gun crime in the city.

“What makes this group any different than any other group currently in place,” FOX13 asked Michael Knight, Public Information Officer for the Nashville Field Division of the ATF.

“I just wanted to give you an update on the acronyms, not necessarily an interview,” he answered.

FOX13 tried to get answers about Wednesday’s 15-minute press conference, where less than two minutes were spent actually explaining what exactly brought Whitaker to Memphis.

After spending several minutes congratulating several departments and thanking them for their hard work, Whitaker began listing gun crime statistics Memphis residents know all too well.

He then announced the creation of the “Memphis Crime Gun Strike Force.” The group, he said, will be led by ATF with five agents, and one senior supervisor with a participation from the Memphis Police Department.

“The strike force will allow us to increase the focus of our investigations on those actively engaged in gun violence: the trigger-pullers and the gun traffickers who supply them,” said Whitaker.

He didn’t provide any additional details about how this group would be different from those already in place.

This new initiative is coupled with the more than $1 million Crime Gun Intelligence Center that is still being implemented.

FOX13 first reported on the new computer software and grant in May.

After the press conference, all members of law enforcement went to a separate and private meeting, leaving no opportunity to press for answers.

We were able to catch up with Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings after the meeting.

“You have to think about it, there is no initiative that the federal authorities do without the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Memphis Police Department being involved,” Rallings said. “We appreciate the Attorney General coming down to give us more support.

"We know we have a gun problem, we have way too much gun violence, so we appreciate as much assistance as we can get from the ATF and our federal partners as well.”

Knight said additional details would be coming but did not provide a timeline as to when that would happen.

Local law enforcement left the meeting upbeat, but one community activist who did not attend was not.

"It is just a show. A way to pat themselves on the back," said Hunter Dempster of Coalition of Concerned Citizens.

