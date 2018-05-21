  • 'Active crime scene' leaves eastbound lanes closed on I-40 in West Memphis

    CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - Eastbound traffic on I-40 near mile marker 280 in West Memphis is shutdown after an 'active crime scene.'

    Travel has been impacted in that area according to Crittenden County.

    No thru traffic is allowed in that area.

    Witnesses in that area say an 18-wheeler and another car have collied in that area. The car can be seen underneath the 18-wheeler. 

