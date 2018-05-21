'Active crime scene' leaves eastbound lanes closed on I-40 in West Memphis

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - Eastbound traffic on I-40 near mile marker 280 in West Memphis is shutdown after an 'active crime scene.'
Travel has been impacted in that area according to Crittenden County.
Trending stories:
- Man shot and killed while sitting at stop sign, police say
- Mother after throwing child on ground, 'F*** you and that baby'
- Shots fired at horse drawn carriage in Downtown Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
No thru traffic is allowed in that area.
Witnesses in that area say an 18-wheeler and another car have collied in that area. The car can be seen underneath the 18-wheeler.
Crittenden Co: I-40 EB is closed due to an active crime scene in West Memphis (mm 280). Consider I-55 crossing to Memphis. Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic. #neatraffic pic.twitter.com/A49qzDdbav— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) May 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}