0 Active shooter concerns during MLK50

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Eyebrows are raised among some high ranking Memphis Police Department officers.

They privately question why the Shelby County Office of Preparedness sent out an email reminding people about security for MLK 50 next Wednesday when dignitaries and up to 75,000 spectators are expected.

It offers advice ranging from keeping your cell phone charged, knowing where to find exits and what action to take in case of an active shooter.

The advice rubbed this one group of visitors the wrong way.

“You shouldn’t be anything where you might have to be warned what might happen. You should not be concerned about your safety to come out to this event,” said one man.

Shelby County Office of Preparedness told FOX13, “In no way where we intending to frighten people.”

Dale Lane authored the email. He said this advice is nothing new, just common sense approaches to security the public should know.

“We have seen across the country where things have happened so we want people to pay attention and not be afraid and have a plan in advance,” said Lane.

FOX13 emailed the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security about the threat level for MLK 50. A spokesman replied to say the department has, “no credible threats at this time. We do not anticipate the threat level increasing for next week’s festivities, unless we receive information or intelligence that necessitates increasing the threat level.”

Lane told FOX13 this kind of information he spoken of and taught before.

“This is a great time to honor Dr. King, but we want to remind people to be vigilant,” said Lane.

No one from Memphis Police Department, the lead agency for security, for MLK50, wanted to talk on the record about the email.

MPD plans to hold another news conference to update any changes to security that might impact the public and spectators to the events.

