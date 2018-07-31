Active shooter situation shuts down highway in Mississippi, investigators say

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Mississippi investigators are on the scene of an active shooter situation on U.S 72, west of Slayden.
DeSoto County SWAT is also on the way to the scene. A member of the SWAT team says multiple shots were fired in the area.
Witnesses on the scene say helicopters can be seen flying across the highway.
Roads are blocked across the scene.
We are working to learn more information on this situation. Check back for updates.
