Activist claims MPD is trying to intimidate him by targeting family members

A union activist is claiming the Memphis Police Department is trying to intimidate him by targeting his family members.
Antonio Cathey said police targeted his grandmother and uncle.
He said police raided his grandmother’s home on the same day lawyers were grilling MPD about surveillance of Cathey and other activists.
A multi-agency gang unit executed a search warrant and searched the house.
Cathey – a well-known union organizer and frequent critic of police – said the home belongs to his grandmother. He told FOX13 he sometimes lives there and uses the home as his legal address.
Cathey’s grandmother showed FOX13 the damage inside her home after officers left.
“Broke furniture, brand new mirrors, tore holes in the wall,” said Denetra Meritt, Cathey’s cousin. “That’s ridiculous.”
Police did find drugs – marijuana – but only enough to charge Cathey with a misdemeanor. They also arrested a man for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
One woman said the officers were not only heavy handed, but never answered her questions about why they targeted the home.
FOX13 is working to find out exactly how much marijuana was confiscated. Friends of the family said the gang unit only found a little more than a gram.
