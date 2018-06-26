Activist: Officers questioned black man who was asking for job application

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis-area activist filed an internal investigation complaint against a law enforcement officer after an incident in Cooper Young.
The activist filmed an interaction between officers and a black man on June 6, 2018. He told FOX13 the man had just asked for a job application at a nearby restaurant when officers began questioning him.
Video obtained by FOX13 shows two officers – one in uniform and one not in uniform – talking to the man. One officer told the activist to stop recording, which he refuses to do.
Just as the activist begins a Facebook Live broadcast, the officer reaches for the phone and the video shuts off after just three seconds.
MPD policy gives the public the right to film and even be critical of officers’ actions. This activist who filed the complaint wants all officers to be held accountable to the letter of the policy.
