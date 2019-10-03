  • Adopt a new pet for only $10 if you vote in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Election day begins today so after you head to the polls - head to Memphis Animal Services (MAS).

    If you bring your "I Voted" sticker to MAS this weekend, you can bring home a pet for $10. 

    Adoptions fees are usually $80 for small dogs and $40 for large dogs and cats. 

    The adoption special begins tomorrow and runs through Sunday. 
     

