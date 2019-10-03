Adopt a new pet for only $10 if you vote in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Election day begins today so after you head to the polls - head to Memphis Animal Services (MAS).
If you bring your "I Voted" sticker to MAS this weekend, you can bring home a pet for $10.
Adoptions fees are usually $80 for small dogs and $40 for large dogs and cats.
The adoption special begins tomorrow and runs through Sunday.
