Adorable! Kids challenge local police officer to flip contest

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Neighborhood kids were amazed after thinking they could "out flip" a local police officer.
Children in a West Memphis community challenged Officer McPherson Thursday afternoon.
"These kids thought they could out flip the police. Hate I had to break their hearts!😱👮🏻♂️," Officer McPherson posted to Facebook.
Video shows kids clearing the way for the officer to show off his flipping moves.
Friday afternoon, students at Maddux Elementary also challenged Officer McPherson to a flipping contest. Two children can be seen flipping in a video posted on the school's Facebook page.
