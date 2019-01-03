Adult, 3 children escape apartment fire in Memphis

FOX13 will show you the damage left behind LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
An adult and three children were able to escape a house fire in Memphis.
The flames broke out at the Hillview Village Apartment on West Hillview Drive.
Memphis Fire Department said they were able to put the fire out quickly, however, massive amounts of damage was left behind.
An unattended cooking fire is what sparked the fire. No one was hurt, and the family affected are receiving help from the Red Cross.
