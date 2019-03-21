0 Affidavit: Driver found lying on ground, playing with keys after crash that killed MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest affidavit details the car accident that resulted in the death of an off-duty Memphis police officer.

The accident happened on March 1 at the intersection of Austin Peay and Yale. Lt. Myron Fair – a 25-year veteran of the Memphis Police Department who was off duty – was killed when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY: MPD lieutenant killed in crash identified by police, suspect charged

Police officers were on routine patrol when they discovered a bad car accident at the intersection involving a Nissan Altima and a Dodge Durango. The officer immediately called for an ambulance.

A witness told police he was stopped at the intersection when the car beside him – an Altima – was stuck from behind by a Durango. The witness said the Durango was speeding, and the impact caused the Altima to flip into the air before rolling to a stop.

The driver of the Altima was identified as off-duty MPD Lieutenant Myron Fair. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Durango, who has been identified by police as 50-year-old Marquell Griffin, got out of the Durango and walked to a nearby gas station, according to an arrest affidavit.

A second witness told police she didn’t witness “the impact,” but she saw the Altima flip and go rolling to the side of the road.

PICTURES FROM THE SCENE

Another police officer responded to the scene and found Griffin at the gas station. The affidavit states he was lying on the concrete in front of the store and playing with a set of Dodge Durango car keys.

Police said Griffin was bleeding from his mouth, had watery eyes, seemed drowsy, had slow reaction time, had trouble standing and walking, and had “a strong odor of intoxicants.” The officer detained him and returned him to the scene of the accident.

The Durango was registered to Marquell Griffin, according to MPD. A criminal history check showed his license was currently revoked due to DUI. He also had three prior DUI convictions, two in 2014 and one in 1997, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officer killed in crash was shot in line of duty more than a decade ago

Both vehicles had to be towed. Inside the Durango, police found two cell phones, a gold medallion, and a tied of nitrate glove stuffed with six individual baggies containing a total weight of 29.6 grams of marijuana, according to police documents.

Marquell Griffin was taken to Regional One to be treated for non-critical injuries.

While at the hospital, a police officer obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s blood. Two tubes were drawn.

Marquell Griffin was later booked into the Shelby County jail. He is charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, driving on a suspended license, and possession of a controlled substance.

