African American woman crowned Miss. Mississippi USA for the first time ever

TUNICA, Miss. - History has been made in Mississippi. For the first time in the competition's existence, an African American woman has been crowned Miss Mississippi USA.
Asya Branch was given the title Saturday night at the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.
The Booneville native will move on and represent Mississippi in the Miss USA 2020 pageant.
Last night, a dream came true and history was made as I was crowned the first ever African American Miss Mississippi USA. I'm ecstatic to be representing Mississippi at Miss USA! I'm so grateful for the support system that I've had behind me throughout this journey. Friends, family, and sponsors, I will never be able to thank you enough❤️ . . To God be the glory! 🙏🏽 Jeremiah 29:11 . . I can't wait to begin working with @usakimig @greenwoodproductions and all of the Greenwood Production sponsors in preparation to take on the @missusa stage! ✨🤩 👑💗Be sure to follow @missmsusa to keep up with me throughout this next chapter! . . #MissMSUSA #MissMSUSA2020 #MissMississippiUSA2020 #Mississippi #Greenwood4TheCrown #MissUniverse #MissUSA #MissTeenUSA #ConfidentlyBeautiful
