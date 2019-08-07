  • After 15 years behind bars, Cyntoia Brown is free

    Updated:

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cyntoia Brown is free.

    It's been 15 years to the day since those words were true. Brown spent a decade and a half behind bars on charges of murder and robbery but was granted clemency from former Gov. Bill Haslam.

    Brown said she was a sex trafficking victim when she killed Nashville real estate agent Johnny Allen in 2004.

    Facing life behind bars, Brown worked to earn a degree and fought for her freedom. After a nationwide plea to #FreeCyntoiaBrown, Gov. Haslam granted her clemency in January.

    Brown requested privacy Wednesday when she's released but has this statement reading in part:

    "While first giving honor to God who made all of this possible, I would also like to thank my many supporters who have spoken on my behalf and prayed for me. I'm blessed to have a very supportive family and friends to support me in the days to come."

