0 After 2 years, man finds grandfather's grave in overgrown Mid-South cemetery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man says he hasn't been able to locate his grandfather's headstone in two years.

That's because it's in a wooded area that is now taken over by bushes at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

FOX13 called a spokesperson with the cemetery right after we spoke with the family.

A manager with the property came out directly after that. They found that headstone. According to the family, the manager found that headstone after using a tractor to get it out.

"No one wants to visit their loved one and not be able to find them when they know good and well where they are," said Don Seymour.

Seymour has been coming to visit his Grandfather's gravesite for 20 years. Manley Seymour was buried there in 1973.

"For many years everything was fine, I was able to locate him."

When the weeds started to grow, he couldn't find his grandfather's headstone for two years. Don says management at Forest Hill Memorial Park put in work orders to clear out the area after he complained.

Don says the area only got worse. "He's got to be somewhere in this general area and I just come back here and try to find some evidence."

Don said he and his family lost hope and thought they would never find the grave.

"I could use a shovel, a rake, probably a chainsaw to clean all this up."

Even though he was halfway joking, that's exactly what it took. After I called management, they came out there less than four hours later. Don says management called him saying they found his grandfather's headstone after using a tractor, a backhoe and chainsaws to get to it.

"He was my guardian angel," said Don when talking about his grandfather.

