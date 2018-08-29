After 29 years, woman tosses game coin for Southern Heritage Classic for first time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the first time in 29 years, a woman will toss the game coin for the Southern Heritage Classic.
The coin will be tossed by U.S. Navy Sailor and Memphis resident Master Chief Valerie Pugh, according to The Navy Partnership.
Master Chief Valerie Pugh plans to continue her decade long partnership with the Southern Heritage Classic and the Navy Recruiting Command to promote higher education and meaningful career opportunities.
Thousands come to Memphis every year for the Southern Heritage Classic.
For nearly three decades, Tennessee State University and Jackson State University have continued their long standing band and football rivalry at the Liberty Bowl Stadium.
