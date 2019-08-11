  • After 5-day search, Curtis Watson captured by authorities Sunday morning

    Updated:

    HENNING, TN - UPDATE: 8/11/19 

    Curtis Watson has been captured and is in custody, per Dept of Correction.

    ---------------------

    Curtis Ray Watson has officially been sighted in Henning, Tennessee, according to authorities. 

    The Tennessee Department of Correction tweeted early Sunday morning two pics of Watson off a home surveillance system. A resident spotted him on the home’s ring camera at 3:30 Sunday morning and called police.

    Per the pics the Tennessee Department of Correction shared, Watson has changed his clothing and now appears to be wearing camo bib overalls and a hat while carrying a camp backpack.

    Watson is still considered extremely dangerous. If you see him, call 9-1-1 immediately.

