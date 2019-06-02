0 After large fire at Memphis recycling plant, curbside pickup and 'recycling operations' suspended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Avid recyclers listen up: you’re going to have to put in some extra effort to ensure your waste is disposed of properly.

A fire at a Mid-South facility is affecting the recycling programs for more than one local community.

It broke out at the Materials Recovery Facility near the airport Friday afternoon. Memphis fire crews battled the blaze for several hours, but they still don’t know it’s cause.

FOX13 spoke with MFD spokesperson Lt. Wayne Cooke on the scene.

“But we do believe that it started on the exterior in one of the large piles of cardboard,” he said.

On Saturday, the City of Southaven posted on its Facebook page, saying it recycling would be suspended because of the fire.

“Curbside recycling services in Southaven will be suspended until further notice as the processing facility in Memphis is recovering from a recent fire that affected the operation.”

“That’s really upsetting. This is one way to get rid of trash and know it isn’t just filling up a landfill,” Memphis resident Adam Gahn said.

FOX13 met him as he dumped his recyclables at Mud Island.

FOX13 reached out to the City of Memphis, who owns the property, but contracts it through Republic Services. They confirmed that recycling operations are temporarily suspended because of the fire.

“Based on the condition of the facility, all recycling operations have been suspended until further notice,” city officials said.

For the environmentally conscious, you can still recycle. It’s just going to take some extra work.

You’ll have to drop off that recycling on Mud Island Drive, or one of the city’s other drop-off locations.

Gahn said his usual facility at Cooper Young just unexpectedly closed. He thinks more can be done to ensure quality recycling in Memphis.

“There’s some money to be made. Admittedly, the market fluctuates, but if there’s enough investment, there’s a good return,” said Gahn.

The other facilities are located at Hickory Hill Center at 3910 Ridgeway and in East Memphis just south of the Shelby Showplace Arena at the Agricenter International.

The City of Memphis told FOX13 they’re unsure when recycling will resume. Officials said if you put your bins out at the curb, they will dump the recyclables with the trash.

