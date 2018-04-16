After nearly four years, Memphis trolleys are coming back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Area Transit told FOX13, "The wait is almost over."
MATA announced on Twitter that the trolley lines should be back rolling by April 30th.
Passengers can begin riding the services following the Main Street Line grand opening ceremony. This ceremony will be held April 30th at 11 a.m.
MATA released the following statement regarding the trolley line's schedule.
- From Sunday through Thursday, teh Main Street Trolley line will operate with three cars and run every 20 minutes.
- On Friday's and Saturday's, the Main Street Trolley line will operate with three cars and run every 20 minutes.
- Hours of operation: Monday-Friday: 6:45 a.m. to 12 a.m., 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Customers can ride for free on the Main Street Trolley line rail cars until May 14.
Gary Rosenfeld, Chief Executive Officer of MATA, released the following statement:
"Almost four years ago, the rail trolleys stopped running and now, we are proud to announce that the Main Street Trolley line will be back in service serving the Memphis community and visitors in just two weeks. We are proud that we have diligently and meticulously restored the trolley cars to be safest in the nation.
