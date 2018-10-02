0 After second mistrial in Jessica Chambers murder case, what's next for Quinton Tellis?

The judge has declared a mistrial in the second trial for Jessica Chambers' murder case, as the jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case.

Quinton Tellis was originally charged in Chambers' murder, but the jury did not come to a unanimous verdict for the second time.

So, what is next for Tellis?

POSSIBLE RETRIAL AGAIN IN CHAMBERS CASE

There is a possibility for prosecutors to retry the case for the third time. However, there is no indication whether or not they will elect to do that.

"I'm not going to say that here, today," said Batesville District Attorney John Champion. "We've just got to sit down and assess things."

Champion said Tellis has "some time limits running on some things in Louisiana that we have to get him back down there for."

As was the case in the first trial, the members of the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict in the case to either convict or acquit Tellis.

According to Attorney Caren Nichol, a third trial at this point seems "unlikely." In a third trial, the defense would know even more of what the prosecution will do, making a guilty verdict even less likely.

UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA MONROE STUDENT MURDER CASE

Tellis will be sent back to Louisiana soon to face charges in another homicide case there.

There is no timetable for that at this point, but he will face another trial in the murder of a student at the University of Louisiana Monroe in 2016.

FOX13 confirmed in 2016 that Tellis was the “only suspect” in the brutal stabbing death of an exchange student: Ming-Chen Hsiao.

The 34-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her apartment this past summer. Tellis was arrested for using her debit card to make cash withdrawals.

Prosecutors in Louisiana said Tellis was last seen leaving her apartment days prior to the murder and even used her cellphone inside her apartment.

It is unclear when that case will go to trial.

