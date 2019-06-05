0 After uptick in crime, Shelby County neighborhood purchases security cameras

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Ever wish your neighborhood was more secure? So did the residents of Herons Ridge in Lakeland.

That’s when they decided to take matters into their own hands.

In the City of Memphis, there are SkyCop cameras to help police track down criminals. Other communities in the Mid-South must rely on home security cameras.

After a recent uptick in crime, one Lakeland neighborhood took it a step further, with neighborhood cameras.

“I think it’s a great idea. It’s always good to have extra security,” said Larry Wells. “In today’s times, with crime so high, it’s always good to have cameras around.”

He has lived in the Herons Ridge neighborhood of Lakeland around four years. His home is at the entrance of the neighborhood, where one of the subdivision’s new security cameras is placed.

Wells told FOX13 the neighborhood has been dealing with some break-ins lately, likely the motivation behind the cameras.

The HOA wouldn’t speak on-camera, but according to information shared with neighbors, the video will only be pulled if there’s crime in the area.

FOX13 asked Wells if he’s concerned about Big Brother’s reach.

“I don’t have a problem with it,” he answered.

Neither does Carol Griffin. She’s lived in the neighborhood about 15 years.

“I was a little apprehensive at first. I just found out about them last night. The more I thought about it, you can’t be too safe in this day-and-time,” she said.

The cameras were paid for with HOA funds, possibly a model for other neighborhoods moving forward.

“When you want protection, sometimes you have to be willing to pay for it,” Griffin said.

Of course, the difference being, Herons Ridge has an HOA that can collect funds from its residents to pay for technology like this.

For those in residential areas without an HOA, home security systems are still the best bet.

