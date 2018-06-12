  • Airline offering free Central BBQ lunch

    Looking for a free lunch? How about a travel voucher?

    Allegiant Travel might have exactly what you are looking for. 

    The company will be throwing its second annual giveaway at Central BBQ on Wednesday, June 13 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

    They will be giving $15,000 to the community - $5,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and $10,000 to community members in vacation vouchers on Allegiant.

    Lunch will be provided for everyone who comes out to the Central BBQ's downtown location. 
     
    The vacation vouchers will break down as:
    •    $100 Allegiant travel vouchers to the first 50 people
    •    10 pairs of roundtrip tickets, each valued at $500
     

