0 Airport parking packed during one of busiest holiday travel days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Packed to capacity on almost every level.

That’s what you’ll find if you’re trying to park your car at the Memphis International Airport Thanksgiving Eve or anytime this week for the holiday.

Thanksgiving holiday is always one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

And this week is so busy it will likely break a record.

Airport officials say they’re expecting this week to be the busiest holiday weekend since 2007, and we saw that first hand with all the cars.

The airport staff said they had an average of 250 cars an hour throughout the day.

Today, FOX13 was on a mission—find the best parking at the airport on the day before Thanksgiving.

We went to the airport from downtown Memphis and the longer we waited, the fewer options we had unless we were willing to pay.

Airport staff said the economy parking deck, which holds up to 4,5000 cars, was full before 10:30 a.m.

By the time FOX13 got to the airport in the afternoon, the long-term lot was packed at every turn and the deck can fit almost 2,000 cars.

Some people got lucky and found spots right away.

“We didn’t know how it was going to turn out, so we decided to leave a little bit early, and we pulled right in, and we were able to find a spot,” said Audrey Okhiria, traveler.

But others were like me and left circling around and around.

It was kind of nightmare, we had to do a couple of laps.

FOX13’s Kirstin Garriss has traveled a lot of Thanksgivings, so she has seen airports this packed before.

As more lots filled up, the options got more expensive with drivers paying at least $15 a day but one family said it’ll be worth it.

“We don’t come back until Sunday night, and we all have work and school the next day, so we wanted it to be safe,” another traveler said. “But we’ve never seen it like this.

“I’m so happy because you know you want the airport to be busy.”

Between last Friday and next Monday, airport officials expect 170,000 people to arrive or depart from the airport.

And if you haven’t left for the holiday weekend, you may want to catch a ride with a friend or hop in a ride share.



