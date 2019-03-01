0 Alcorn County officials strive to fix potholes affected by previous floods

Alcorn County was hit hard with flooding during last week's rain, now potholes are starting to become a problem.

FOX13 spoke to Alcorn County's Supervisor Lowell Hinton, who said a lot cannot be done when your road budget is what it was almost 4 decades ago.

Hinton also said dealing with potholes and road problems would be easier if the cash flow had changed in the last 40 years.

Hinton told FOX13 the rain has stopped but the potholes are really becoming an issue.

“Uh, it’s a continuous problem that we fight everyday. I have two people that patch potholes every day and they are good people who work hard," Hinton said. "But there is 120 miles of road here and it is hard to fill them up as fast as they develop,” Hinton said.

Hinton said last week and last year's flooding wiped out culverts on the county's roads.

“I was really thinking that we were going to lose the culverts this year but fortunately we put in are still there," Hinton said.

Although the culverts stayed in many places around the new culverts, the roadway has collapsed, Hinton told FOX13.

How much damage it has caused to 120 miles of roads in the district remains to be seen.

The cost of fixing the problem changes, but the money does not.

“We are getting the same funds that we were getting in 1980. The cost of repair has gone up about 3 times of what it did,” Hinton said.

Hinton told FOX13 it might take up to three weeks to catch up on Alcorn County's pothole problem.

