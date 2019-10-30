0 Alcorn County residents forced to hire electricians

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. - Rain overnight has slowed power restoration to Alcorn County in Mississippi.

The county outages jumped from 1,000 late yesterday to more than 2,000 today.

We found out that's not the only thing slowing the power coming back on for many.

Some are going to have to hire electricians to fix damage to their homes, and there are not enough electricians to go around.

In many cases around the county, to get powered restored is a major issue because some houses' service entrance box was ripped off when trees fell on the line.

Any repairs needed to the metal pole, meter box or service entrance attached to the house are the homeowners responsibly.

Rhonda Praither, of Corinth, found that out the hard way.

The tree that hit the power line, which goes to her house, hit it so violently it ripped the meter box and pole off the house and threw it in the street. She told us she's paying an electrician is coming tomorrow to fix it. She's been waiting for days.

"There are so many meters pulled from houses in town that it is just a waiting list right now," Praither said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Praither told us it was going to cost her hundreds of dollars to have the electrical damage repaired.

Down the street, the meter box and service entrance were torn from Shay Smith's house.

It took the brick with it and the power company told him he'll have to pay an electrician to repair it before the power company can hook power back to the house.

"I am hoping insurance will treat me right, so we shall see," Smith said.

Praither who told us she is frustrated because linemen have restored power to her street, but she doesn't yet have power to her house.

"There are lights a couple of houses down so that is comforting, but we still don't have power and it is supposed to get cold tonight," Praither said.

A lot of electricians we talked to on the phone today, told us they are not getting out in this weather to make the repairs.

Alcorn County supervisors told us the county EMS office will keep a list of electricians, roofers and carpenters who are licensed and bonded, so you don't run the risk of being ripped off by a scammer.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.