0 Alice Johnson reflects on moment she waited 21 years for

There are 323 million people in this country, each with a different story. President Donald Trump knows Alice Johnson’s story.

He commuted the Memphis native’s life sentence last week for her part in a drug ring in the 1990s. It all started after reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, advocated for Johnson.

FOX13 was the only local TV crew to capture the moment they met in person on Wednesday. It was the moment Johnson waited 21 years for.

Johnson spoke with FOX13 Friday regarding her whirlwind experience with Kardashian.

“When she walked in nothing was scripted, and when she walked in I think we both screamed at the same time,” Johnson said on Friday when asked about the moment she first saw Kim.

Kardashian helped persuade Trump commute the sentence when she met him at the White House.

“She said the president was looking at the fact that I had spent two decades of my life for this,” Johnson said.

Kardashian's rise to fame is partly attributed to her late father, Robert Kardashian. He was on OJ Simpson's dream team of lawyers that got him acquitted right around the same time Johnson was sentenced.

“I know she used to be around his office a lot and I'm sure she saw a lot of the things that he did,” Johnson said. “I told her I think it's in the genes to fight.”

Now that she's free, Johnson will fight for others just like her: non-violent, first-time offenders serving life in prison – like her co-conspirator, Curtis McDonald.

Johnson has already talked to his sisters.

“I don't want to confuse the issue and make it be about one person,” Johnson said. “This is about many, many people who have been left behind.”

In the meantime, Johnson is learning her new world. Like dealing with a phone that can talk back to her.

“I was telling her, ‘I'm sorry Siri let me start over,’ then I had to realize this is a computer,” she said.

And she has to realize, as a free woman, she can once again do everything she loves.

Johnson said that love and passion is to work with Kardashian to help others. She wants to go to white house.

Johnson said the biggest surprise this week was learning she's in a Kanye West song.

