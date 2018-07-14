The Memphis native who had her life sentence commuted by President Donald Trump is set to speak at a public event for the first time since her release.
RELATED: Alice Johnson reflects on moment she waited 21 years for
Alice Marie Johnson will speak at the “Beauty Behind Bars” tour in Bartlett on Saturday.
The program, making its stop in Bartlett Saturday, attempts to help women who struggle with low self-esteem, doubt or depression.
RELATED: Memphis woman reunited with family after sentence commuted by Trump
The event is at Andy’s Bowling Alley from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Johnson will share her story of spending decades in prison for a first-time drug offense.
After Trump commuted her sentence, Johnson met with reality TV star Kim Kardashian West – who had advocated for Johnson.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian meets Alice Johnson in Memphis
Trending stories:
- Arlington mom had sex with son's friend, gave them weed and alcohol, police say
- Kidnapping victim found handcuffed, unconscious in middle of Memphis street, neighbors say
- 5 people shot over dice game near Memphis community center
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
FOX13 spoke with Johnson about that meeting. She said it was a whirlwind experience, and that she was very grateful for everyone who supported her.
Johnson told FOX13 she wants to fight for other non-violent first-time offenders serving life in prison.
On Saturday, she will also share her story to inspire women in the Mid-South.
The event is free, but you have to register for it. To register for the event, visit the event’s website here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}