0 Alice Marie Johnson returns to Memphis to discuss newly released book

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Alice Marie Johnson returned to Memphis to discuss her newly released book titled “After Life.”

If you may remember, Johnson is the Memphis woman who once got sentenced to life and got released from prison last year after receiving help from Kim Kardashian and president Donald Trump.

You’re probably no stranger to her story, but now it’s in a book.

“I believe it was God’s perfect plan that all of this happened exactly like it was supposed to happen in the end,” Johnson told FOX13.

However, Alice Marie Johnson told FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre this story is so much more than a book.

Johnson said it will open many eyes after learning how she overcame being a non-violent offender sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty on drug charges in 1996.

“I wrote original plays they became the largest inmate participation programs in prison,” Johnson said.

In June on 2018, Johnson walked out of prison a free woman after serving more than 20 years. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian took Johnson’s case to President Donald Trump.

The two made Johnson’s release a reality.

At Saturday’s event, Johnson shared with a crowd many testimonies that didn’t get put in the book. She said those testimonies can help many people that may feel like all hope is loss.

“There is always hope. Hope is one of the most precious gifts that a person can receive,” Johnson told FOX13.

Johnson explained how this book can also inspire the whole City of Memphis to strive for greatness while continuing to fight injustice.

“It says to Memphis that you have to persevere through the dark times,” Johnson said.

On Sunday Johnson is scheduled to make another appearance at Christ Missionary Baptist Church on S. Parkway in South Memphis at 11 a.m.

