0 Alice Marie Johnson's request to end 5-year legal supervision should be denied, official says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - NOTE: A previous version of this article incorrectly reported that the district court had made an official ruling. The documents referenced only refer to the opinion of the district attorney.

One official said the U.S. District Court should deny Alice Marie Johnson's request to terminate her legal supervision, according to documents from U.S. District Attorney Michael Dunavant.

It is reported Johnson filed the motion on July 2.

According to legal documents, Johnson has served one year of her five-year supervision term.

Johnson cited her public appearances and debut of her book,"After Life: My Journey from Incaraceration to Freedom," as justification for the termination.

Since her release, Johnson has received several awards and worked with several prisons, regarding prison reform, among many other accolades.

Dunavant stated his understanding of potential changes to defendants' supervised releases, but determined Johnson was not one of them. Dunavant also credited 18 U.S.C. § 3583 for his decision.

18 U.S.C. § 3583

“The nature and circumstances of the offense and the history and characteristics of the defendant”; the need for the sentence imposed to afford adequate deterrence to criminal conduct; the need to protect the public from further crimes of the defendant; the need to avoid unwarranted sentence disparities among defendants with similar records who have been found guilty of similar conduct; and the need to provide restitution to any victims of the offense. Section 3583(e)(1) also provides that the Court may, only after considering the factors in Section 3553, terminate the term of supervised release and discharge the defendant if it is satisfied that such action is warranted by the conduct of the defendant and the interests of justice."

Johnson and 15 others were indicted by a jury on November 21, 1994, for operating a large-scale drug trafficking pipeline between Houston and Memphis, according to court documents.

The drug-trafficking took place from June 1991 to September 1994, court documents state.

Johnson, the lead defendant in the case, pled not guilty to the cocaine possession charges and was sentenced to 240 months, as well as 60.

President Donald Trump granted Johnson an Executive Grant of Clemency on June 6, 2018. The time she served was commuted and she was immediately released from prison.

In the document, Dunavant denies Johnson’s admission she was a low-level offender and described the drug organization as one of the largest to have ever happened in West Tennessee.

"Motivated by greed for money, the defendant engaged in drug trafficking that no doubt harmed countless individuals in Memphis and West Tennessee. Motivated now by continued greed for money, fame, and celebrity, the defendant seeks to throw off the pesky burden of supervised release which the Court imposed and the President specifically left intact. Despite the fact that the defendant will now financially benefit from her drug trafficking crimes twice over, uninformed members of the public continue to celebrate her criminality, thereby depreciating the deterrent effect of proper and certain consequences under the federal sentencing guidelines. The cognitive dissonance by the defendant is staggering, and her arrogance and disregard for the rule of law and the criminal justice system continue."

The U.S. District Court has not yet made an official determination regarding Johnson's request.

