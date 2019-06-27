0 All Arkansas school nurses to receive Narcan for combating overdoses, governor says

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Narcan – the life-saving, overdose reversal drug – will now be available in every school in Arkansas.

Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement this week. He announced schools will now have a trained nurse who will be able to administer the live-saving medicine.

On Wednesday, FOX13 spoke with Tracie Carter, a West Memphis resident who lost her son, Trey, to opioid addiction last year.

He was in a Florida rehab when he died.

“[He was] doing well, had a great job. Then one night he used again, and it was his last,” Carter said.

Carter said Trey was young when he began using the drugs. She said now she has over $1 million worth of his bills being sent to her home.

It is a constant reminder of her loss and why proactive steps need to be taken.

“I would say I noticed a change where some kids start experiencing drugs probably around 16,” Carter said.

State officials have begun training hundreds of school nurses to administer the medicine across the state.

Carter knows she won't get her son back, but she has dedicated much of her time to the cause.

While it is too take for Trey, Carter said she's happy to see Arkansas taking steps to save lives moving forward.

The state said the money for Narcan will be used for about 1,100 school nurses. The money comes from a federal grant to help fight the opioid epidemic.

