All clear given after gas leak at Millington school

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Classes are in normal session after a gas leak at a local school.
According to the Millington Fire Department, there was a gas leak at Millington Elementary School.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
It was discovered before classes started.
Memphis Light, Gas and Water secured the leak.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}