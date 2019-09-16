  • All clear given after gas leak at Millington school

    Updated:

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Classes are in normal session after a gas leak at a local school. 

    According to the Millington Fire Department, there was a gas leak at Millington Elementary School. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    It was discovered before classes started. 

    Memphis Light, Gas and Water secured the leak. 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories