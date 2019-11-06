0 All eyes on Mississippi as gubernatorial race remains close

MISSISSIPPI - All eyes are on Mississippi today as voters head to the polls to elect a new Governor.

The state, which has been an easy win for Republicans for several years, now has the potential to elect a Democrat as governor, which could have implications in 2020.

It has been a long time since Republicans have had to worry about Mississippi, but the state's gubernatorial race is close enough to have both parties on the edge of their seats.

Changes in a red state like Mississippi could forecast issues for Republicans as we head in to 2020.

"It's nice that we are recognized for having a lot of people, the votes count," said Jeannine Tharp, one of the many Mississippi voters we spoke to today, heading to the polls with an air of excitement.

After four straight landslides wins for Republicans, the governor's office is in play.

"I did not want certain people to be elected, so I made sure to come out and do my part," said Daisy Myers, long-time Mississippi native.

Republican Tate Reeves and Democrat Jim Hood are neck and neck for the governor's seat.

Both President Trump and Vice President Pence made stops in the Magnolia State in the past week stumping for Reeves.

"I think it shows that they care," Tharp said. "You've got these big cities like New York and everything. Everybody's looking at them. There's a lot of smaller places with really a lot of people in them."

"I think they're worried," Myers said. "I think they're trying so hard because they realize it's so close right now and either one could win."

Each of the voters we spoke with, in Southaven, had their own ideas about why this race has become so competitive, but they all agreed that they were excited to see Mississippi in the spotlight.

"It's going to be a tough fight," said Willie L. Dobbins. "As my grandmother used to say, it's going to be a tough fight with a short stick. But I still say we can win. Democrats can."​​​​​​​

Polls across Mississippi close at 7 p.m.

Once results start coming in, you can find them on FOX13 on-air and online.



