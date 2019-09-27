0 Alleged attack between 2 women at Memphis daycare sees MPD start investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 20-year-old Akilah McKay said she works at Joann’s Kid’s Learning Academy in Frayser. On Thursday, FOX 13 obtained police reports stating how McKay was attacked Wednesday at work.

The report said there was a dispute between McKay and another woman. FOX13 spoke to McKay's mother, who shares the same name about the incident.

“I thought it would be best if I called the police, so I called the police and let her [the daycare director] know I called the police. So, I can get this young lady's information because she just assaulted my daughter at her day care,” McKay said.

According to police reports, the daycare had no record of the woman who allegedly assaulted McKay. Now, McKay and her mother wonders why.

FOX13 went to Joann’s Kid's Learning Academy and no one would talk about the incident. McKay said her daughter had pre-existing health issues before she was beaten in the face by the unknown woman.

McKay told FOX13 she had to take her daughter to the hospital and now fears of her daughter returning to work.

“My daughter has a brain tumor, she has had several brain surgeries. Legally she is an adult but mentally she is not an adult,” said McKay.

McKay told FOX13 she's hoping her daughter’s employer will cooperate with police to identify the woman who attacked her.

