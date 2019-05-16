Alleged gang member pleads guilty to drug trafficking and violent gun crimes, among other offenses

JACKSON, Tenn. - A West Tennessee man has pled guilty to drug distribution, gun trafficking, and violent acts involving murder, assault and attempted murder, according to court documents.
Dontoreus Douglas, an alleged Gangster Disciple, was indicted in the West Tennessee on four counts of violent crimes in aid of fraudulent activity, the documents state.
According to documents, the crimes happened on June 12, 2012 and each count is based upon the attempted murder of four different individuals.
The indictment shows that each of the counts has a corresponding count for using and carrying a firearm during a violent crime and felony possession of a firearm.
The indictment states Douglas, alleged Gangster Disciples and associates engaged in these violent crimes.
The indictment alludes to the possibility that Douglas committed the attempted murders to become a member of the Gangster Disciples or to keep or accept a new position within the gang.
U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant responded to Douglas’ arrest.
"Dismantlement of criminal gangs is a top priority of the Department of Justice, and this case represents the collaborative efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement to target and remove a significant violent participant in the Gangster Disciples organization. D.T. will now be removed from the streets, and will serve a significant sentence for his violent crimes. We are taking the fight to the gangs in West Tennessee, and we are relentless in our resolve."
Documents show Douglas is currently in police custody for pending charges from a June 2016 indictment.
According to the 2016 indictment, Douglas is allegedly charged with marijuana possession, felony possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
Officials state Douglas’ sentencing is scheduled for August 13, 2019.
