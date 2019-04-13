Alleged suspect identified after shooting deputy and killing himself during standoff in Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - The man accused of shooting a sheriff's deputy Friday night in Marshall County killed himself, according to Sheriff Kenny Dickerson.
Investigators have identified the man killed as Randy Vaught.
The sheriff told FOX13 Vaught walked out of the house, took a couple of steps toward deputies, pulled a gun out of his shorts and shot himself.
The situation began to unfold around 7 p.m. Friday after a pursuit. Investigators responded to Hunters Run near Cayce Road in Marshall County.
Officials told FOX13 a deputy was shot two to three times with a rifle. He was airlifted to Regional One.
The officer's condition is unknown at this time.
Hours after the shooting, the alleged suspect could be seen walking in and out of the home on Hunters Run.
Vaught appeared to be communicating with deputies and negotiators on the scene, but he eventually pulled out a gun and killed himself. He also appeared to be posting on Facebook during the entire incident.
