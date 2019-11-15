Allegiant officially launches new nonstop flight from Memphis to Punta Gorda

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Allegiant Airlines officially launched its new nonstop flight from Memphis to Punta Gorda Friday morning.
The flight will run twice weekly on Friday and Monday through April 30 and will then return for the summer on May 22.
According to news release, this addition brings Memphis International Airport's number of nonstop destinations to 35 Allegiant now offers nonstop service to Punta Gorda, Austin, Destin-Ft. Walton, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando/Sanford, Phoenix-Mesa, and St. Pete-Clearwater from Memphis International Airport.
