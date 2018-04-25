Almost 1,500 people are without power near East Memphis and Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: About 1,500 people are without power.
MLGW's outage map shows about 3,000 customers without power near the University of Memphis.
Trending stories:
- Murdered Memphis teen was weeks away from joining armed forces
- Father punches woman trying to kidnap his son, MPD says
- Waffle House 'hero' disarmed shooter, tossed rifle over counter
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
A map shows the outage is impacting parts of the Copper-Young, University of Memphis, Berclair and Binghampton area.
For updates on outages across the city, click here.
We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}