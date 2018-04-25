  • Almost 1,500 people are without power near East Memphis and Binghampton

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: About 1,500 people are without power. 

    MLGW's outage map shows about 3,000 customers without power near the University of Memphis.

    A map shows the outage is impacting parts of the Copper-Young, University of Memphis, Berclair and Binghampton area.

