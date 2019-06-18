0 ‘Altercation' on Beale Street leads to man shooting at family on I-40, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested after admitting to firing shots at a family on I-40 – and it all started with an “altercation” on Beale Street.

According to a police affidavit, the victims told investigators they were involved in an “altercation” on Beale Street with the suspect early Sunday morning. It then escalated on the interstate around 4:30 a.m.

Police said as the victim – Cherry Bernard – followed the suspect who was driving a gold Chevrolet Impala, the suspect kept trying to pull alongside her on I-40 and rolled his right rear window down.

Bernard told investigators she tried to evade the suspect – identified as Cedrick McNeal, 27 – by exiting onto the Warford ramp off the interstate at the last minute. However, she said McNeal stopped on I-40 and backed up to get onto the ramp.

According to the affidavit, McNeal then pulled up and stopped several feet in front of the victims. He got out and fired five or six shots at Bernard and her family inside their vehicle.

Police said McNeal then drove away north on Warford. Hours later, around 7 a.m., McNeal walked into Regional One and told officers he had been shot in the arm while exiting his Impala on I-40.

Memphis police said investigators determined there were “inconsistencies” between his story, the victim’s story, and evidence at the scene. McNeal was treated and released from the hospital.

At that point, McNeal was taken into custody because he matched the description of the suspect. Investigators said he later admitted to firing shots at the woman and her family.

McNeal also admitted to providing a false statement regarding him being shot on the interstate. Police said he “fabricated the incident” to cover up that he was involved in the I-40 shooting.

McNeal is facing multiple charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and false report.

He is currently being held at 201 Poplar.

