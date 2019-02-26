0 Alternate venues being discussed for Memphis in May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis in May is just 65 days away.

While many of us are excited for the chance to see Cardi B or Dave Matthews Band, the folks planning the event already have their sights set on 2020.

RELATED: Memphis in May officials express concern over Tom Lee Park remodel

But with changes coming to Tom Lee Park – the question remains – where will the festival be held?

Memphis in May officials told FOX13 various areas are being considered, but they may not be a good fit.

Tom Lee Park is getting a major makeover. Those upgrades, though, may not be complete until as late as 2021.

Some are excited for the chance to act as host, but when you’re expecting 30,000 people, you need a lot more than just wide-open space.

“We are trying to find out, what are we going to do? Where are we going to go?” said Robert Griffin, with Memphis in May.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

He said since the redesign schedule for Tom Lee Park was announced, several areas around town have been suggested for 2020.

“They don’t meet that operational check list that we may have,” Griffin said.

The Downtown Memphis Commission had a few suggestions:

The Beale Street Entertainment District.

MLK Riverside Park

Greenbelt Park on Mud Island

The abandoned Georgia Avenue Elementary School

I-40 at Riverside near the Pyramid

“Whether it’s electrical needs, plumbing needs, infrastructure needs, logistical needs, getting emergency vehicle perhaps, or getting the bands’ trailers out for Beale Street Music Festival,” Griffin said of the logistical concerns.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon is also trying to get in on the action.

“When I get my shot, I’m going to shoot my shot,” said McClendon. “We’ve got a lot to offer in West Memphis. I’m just trying to expose it.”

McClendon has three proposed areas where he’d like to see the festival:

I-40 at Mound City Road

The West Memphis Fair Grounds

Tilden Rodgers Park

McClendon said West Memphis has a lot to offer, such as interstate access, security, and space.

“If it has to leave that location, there’s no better location than West Memphis, Arkansas,” McClendon said.

Griffin said his team is excited for the changes, such as WiFi that could be coming to Tom Lee Park, but they are hopeful they can all be added before the festival.

They will be meeting with the city and design team Tuesday.

McClendon will pitch his plans later this week.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.