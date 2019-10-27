0 Alzheimer's Association working to pass Younger-Onset Act for patients under 65

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Alzheimer's is not just a disease of old age.

200,000 Americans have early onset, meaning they were diagnosed in their 40s and 50s.

The U.S. House will vote whether to pass the Younger-Onset Act, which would provide patients under 60 the same access to services as those over 65 Oct. 28.

One Memphis family spoke to FOX13 about how the new bill would change their lives.

Sylvia Gelineau is in the final stage of Alzheimer's, but looking at her here, you can hardly tell she's sick.

Brittany Murray, Gelineau's daughter and caregiver, told FOX13, "She is an amazing mom. Like the most beautiful mom I could have ever asked for."

Gelineau was diagnosed at just 52 years old.

"My only knowledge of Alzheimer's was from the movie 'The Notebook.' I thought she was just going to forget her name. They still wore pearls and makeup, and walked around. I thought this was an elderly disease, so when the doctor said ‘early onset,' I remember feeling confused and had no knowledge of it." Murray said.

Brittany Martin had just graduated from college and was in the first week of her career.

"That was just a whirlwind of being 23, trying to figure out being an adult basically and then having to also kind of learn how to be a mom in a sense."

At this stage, Gelineau sleeps a lot, occasionally she will babble or giggle.

Everything else is left up to Brittany.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, it is estimated approximately 200,000 Americans have Early Onset Alzheimer's, but because doctors don't typically look for the disease in younger people, it's often hard to diagnose.

"At one point, honestly, one doctor said she was faking her disease. He said she needed to go to a psychologist because she was faking her symptoms."

Because Gelineau was diagnosed at 52, she doesn't qualify for the Older American's Act of 1965.

Patients older than 65 are able to get caregivers and other services through Medicare.

The families of patients under 65 are left with the bill.

"It has been challenging, it's certainly not the newlywed life I would have ever dreamed for myself. I get emotional, sorry. It's just this guy, Graham, I couldn't do it without him, and he said yes to this journey, knowing I was going to take care of her no matter what."

That's why the Alzheimer's Association is trying to pass the Younger-Onset Act.

That bill, they say, would essentially even the playing field for all Alzheimer's patients.

"It would be amazing that we, going through this, could have the same services, benefits, care as those that are older going through this as well."

The Younger-Onset Act is lumped in with the reauthorization of the Older Americans Act, which is up for a vote Monday.

Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen is a co-sponsor of the act, but The Alzheimer's Association and Martin are both hopeful there will be bi-partisan support, and it will be passed overwhelmingly.



If you're interested in showing support for Alzheimer's patients, you're encouraged to call your local representative.

You can also get involved by walking in or donating to the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's.

