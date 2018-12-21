Amazon bringing 850 jobs to North Mississippi at $15 per hour

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Over the next three years, Amazon plans to bring 850 jobs to Marshall County, Mississippi.
Amazon is locating a brand new 'consumer good fulfillment center' to the area.
The company is currently making improvements to an existing 554,000-square-foot building in Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park.
The hundreds of new employees will also be making around $15 an hour, which is nearly double what the minimum wage is in Tennessee and Mississippi.
Governor Phil Bryant released the following statement --
“I am proud to welcome Amazon as the newest member of the Mississippi business community. Amazon’s presence demonstrates to industry leaders around the globe that Mississippi has what it takes for companies like Amazon to remain competitive and efficiently reach their consumers from our attractive location in the Southeast U.S.”
